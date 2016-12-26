Why gravitational waves truly are the "scientific breakthrough of the year" - Vox

Vox reports;

2016 has been a rough year. Yet science in 2016 has remained a source of optimism.

To solve a scientific problem, you have to believe it is solvable. That makes scientific discovery inherently optimistic. Discoveries help us understand our world — the scarred, imperfect beautiful mess of it — just a bit better. The biggest breakthroughs in science, which don’t come around that often, also open doors for new questions to be answered.

This year, we had such a breakthrough.

“The discovery of gravitational waves has changed the scientific landscape,” the journal Science writes today, declaring them “the breakthrough of the year.”

In February, and then again in June, physicists announced they heard the subtle rumbling of a ripple in spacetime, the result of two black holes colliding into one another. These observations confirmed the existence of “gravitational waves,” which were predicted by Albert Einstein more than 100 years ago but never actually recorded until this year. The waves were picked up by two huge science experiments — one in Louisiana and one in Washington state — called LIGO, or the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

The discovery is huge, and not just because it answered a 100-year-old question. It’s huge because it launched a whole new branch of science.

Right now, our telescopes can only see objects that emit electromagnetic radiation — visible light, X-rays, gamma rays, and so on. But some objects, like colliding black holes or the smoking gun of the Big Bang, don't emit any electromagnetic radiation. Instead, they emit gravity. And that's why, with gravitational wave astronomy, invisible objects in the universe may soon become visible.

The accolades for LIGO have been copious: A few days ago, the journal Nature named Gabriela Gonzales, one of the scientific leaders of the project, one of its 10 people “who mattered” in 2016. The magazine Physics World named LIGO a breakthrough of the year, and Foreign Policy magazine put LIGO scientists on a year-end list of top global thinkers. (The effort did not receive the Nobel Prize this year, but there’s a good chance it will in the future.)

LIGO and gravitational waves show that scientific progress still has momentum in a fractured world. Science summarized the importance of the discovery this way: “A new science beckons.”