It's about to get much tougher for Donald Trump to doubt the intelligence on Russia's hacking - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

President-elect Donald Trump will get a long-awaited intelligence briefing on Russia's alleged hacking to influence the 2016 election on Friday. His top spokesman assures us that Trump will go into it with an open mind -- or, at least, a somewhat open mind (despite a string of Trump tweets just hours ago that included a litany of complaints about the handling of the hacking investigation and its conclusions).

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that Trump will attend the briefing "prepared to listen and understand" but also with a "healthy skepticism."

Thus far, of course, Trump's skepticism has been "healthier" than just about any Republican's in Washington. While some in his party are suggesting that the situation has been overblown or politicized in an effort to de-legitimize Trump, almost none are questioning, as Trump has, the very idea that Russia was even behind the hacking. Trump has also gone further than just about anyone by suggesting that the U.S. intelligence community is trying to "build a case" against him, essentially pitting himself against the entire community.

So the question becomes, how tenable is this for Trump? How long can he go on questioning the information he receives from intelligence briefings? And will it continue even after he gets Friday's big briefing?

Trump is likely to find it harder to keep up his skepticism as details of the intelligence community's report being presented to Trump on Friday become public. On Thursday evening, The Washington Post reported that intercepts caught top Russian officials congratulating themselves on Trump's election win. In addition, U.S. officials have reportedly identified the "actors" who delivered the emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee and a top Hillary Clinton aide to WikiLeaks, which put them into the public domain. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said that the White House will release an unclassified version of the report early next week.

Basically, we're moving beyond the stage in which we know only what the intelligence community has concluded -- thanks to leaks from anonymous sources to journalists -- and into specifically why they have concluded it. And the details (at least the unclassified ones) will be out there for everyone to consume, not just President Obama and President-elect Trump.