NYT: Trump Says Focus on Russian Hacking Is a 'Political Witch Hunt'

NYT reports;

Trump Says Focus on Russian Hacking Is a 'Political Witch Hunt'

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald J. Trump said in an interview Friday morning that the storm surrounding Russian hacking during the presidential campaign is a political witch hunt being carried out by his adversaries, who he said were embarrassed by their loss to him in the election last year.

Mr. Trump spoke to The New York Times by telephone three hours before he was set to be briefed by the nation's top intelligence and law enforcement officials about Russian hacking of American political institutions. In the conversation, he repeatedly criticized the intense focus on the alleged cyber intrusions by Russia.

"China, relatively recently, hacked 20 million government names," he said, referring to the breach of computers at the Office of Personnel Management in late 2014 and early 2015. "How come nobody even talks about that? This is a political witch hunt."

He noted that there have been prior successful hacks of the White House and Congress, suggesting that it was unfair because those attacks on American institutions have not received the attention that the Russian cyber-intrusions have. But none of the information from those intrusions was made public as it was in the case of the hack of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman.

"With all that being said, I don't want countries to be hacking our country," Mr. Trump said. "They've hacked the White House. They've hacked Congress. We're like the hacking capital of the world."