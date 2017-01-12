WaPo reports;

How cartoonists are mocking Trump, Putin and the claims of 'fake news'

PRESIDENT-ELECT Donald Trump says he has "nothing to do with Russia" and concedes that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee, all while tossing out the tainted label of "fake news" when referring to rumors of his being compromised by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It's been a wild week already in American politics, and the inauguration is still more than a week away.

As we ramp up to the peaceful transition of power that is a hallmark of democracy, cartoonists in the United States and abroad are finding themselves and their pens drawn to rendering judgment upon the Trump and Putin headlines.

Here's a sampling of how the world's visual satirists are striking while the controversy is hot.