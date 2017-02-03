NYT: Trump Moves to Roll Back Obama-Era Financial Regulations

NYT reports;

Trump Moves to Roll Back Obama-Era Financial Regulations

President Trump moved to roll back the Obama administration's legacy on financial regulation on Friday, announcing an array of steps to undo rules enacted to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis and turning to the Wall Street titans he had demonized during his campaign for advice.

After a White House meeting with the business executives on Friday, Mr. Trump signed a directive calling for a rewriting of major provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, crafted by the Obama administration and passed by Congress in response to the 2008 meltdown, the White House said. A second directive he signed is expected to halt and possibly require an overhaul of an Obama-era Labor Department rule that requires brokers to act in a client's best interest, rather than seek the highest profits for themselves, when providing retirement advice.

Taken together, the actions constitute a broad effort to loosen regulations on banks and other major financial companies, put into motion by a president who campaigned as a champion of working Americans and a harsh critic of Wall Street and other global elites.

On Friday, Mr. Trump said his actions were intended to ease constraints on banks and enable them to lend more to companies, which could then hire more workers.

"We expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank because frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine that had nice businesses, they can't borrow money," Mr. Trump said in the State Dining Room during his meeting with business leaders. "They just can't get any money because the banks just won't let them borrow it because of the rules and regulations in Dodd-Frank."

As he announced his goals on financial deregulation, Mr. Trump sat beside Stephen A. Schwarzman, the chief executive of the private equity giant the Blackstone Group and the chairman of his business council, who said the panel would "advise the government on the areas where we could do things a lot better in our country, for all Americans."

The president had praise for Jamie Dimon, whose bank, JPMorgan Chase, was often a target of regulatory actions by the Obama administration.

"There's nobody better to tell me about Dodd-Frank than Jamie, so you're going to tell me about it," Mr. Trump said.