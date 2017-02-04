NYT: Court Temporarily Blocks Trump's Travel Ban, and Airlines Are Told to Allow Passengers

NYT reports;

Court Temporarily Blocks Trump's Travel Ban, and Airlines Are Told to Allow Passengers

A federal judge in Seattle on Friday temporarily blocked President Trump's week-old immigration order from being enforced nationwide, reopening America's door to visa holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries and dealing the administration a humbling defeat.

The White House vowed late Friday to fight what it called an "outrageous" ruling, saying it would seek an emergency halt to the judge's order as soon as possible and restore the president's "lawful and appropriate order."

"The president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people," the White House said. A revised statement released later omitted the word "outrageous."

And early Saturday morning, Mr. Trump tweeted in defense of his stand.

"When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!"

Courts around the country have halted aspects of Mr. Trump's temporary ban on travel from the seven countries, but the Seattle ruling was the most far-reaching to date.

Airlines that had been stopping travelers from boarding planes to the United States were told by the government in a conference call Friday night to begin allowing them to fly, according to a person familiar with the call but who declined to be identified because it was a private discussion. The Trump administration, however, could again block the travelers if it were to win an emergency stay.

The federal government was "arguing that we have to protect the U.S. from individuals from these countries, and there's no support for that," said the judge, James Robart of Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington, an appointee of President George W. Bush, in a decision delivered from the bench.