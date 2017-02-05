Pelosi calls for probe of possible Russian blackmail of Trump - POLITICO

Politico reports;

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi urged the FBI to probe President Trump's finances and personal ties to find out if the Russian government is blackmailing him.

"I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump," the California Democrat told Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press." "I think we have to have an investigation by the FBI into his financial, personal and political connections to Russia, and we want to see his tax returns, so we can have truth in the relationship between Putin, whom he admires, and Donald Trump."

Intelligence officials briefed Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama on claims that Russia has attempted to compromise him, and the FBI is investigating those allegations, CNN reported in January. The investigation of included intercepted communications, according to the New York Times.

House and Senate panels are also investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, including possible contacts between the Kremlin and Trump's campaign.

Trump on Saturday diminished Russian President Vladimir Putin's human rights violations in an interview with Bill O'Reilly on Fox News, saying, "You think our country’s so innocent?”