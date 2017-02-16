Donald Trump's combative, grievance-filled press conference, annotated - The Washington Post

WaPo transcript;

A solemn President Trump turned his Thursday afternoon announcement of a new labor secretary nominee into a screed against the media and large-scale defense of his first four weeks as president.

It was remarkable. Trump hit all the usual points: The polls, the electoral college, the media, etc. He even said that he inherited a "mess" four separate times. There were grievances galore.

Below is the transcript, which we'll update as it comes in, along with our analysis and annotations.