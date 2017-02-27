Sean Spicer is losing his grip - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

Never let it be said that President Trump and his underlings don’t work hard, especially when it comes to initiatives aimed at smearing and stymieing the White House press corps. Let’s look at this crew’s throughput over just the past three days.

Friday afternoon: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds an off-camera gaggle with an “expanded pool” of media organizations. This pool, however, doesn’t expand quite enough to accommodate outlets like CNN and the New York Times — plus others — that have published investigative stories on some less savory aspects of Trumpworld.

Saturday: The New York Times, under the bylines of Glenn Thrush and Michael Grynbaum, published a very good story on how Trump managed to manipulate the tabloids in New York City, though the same tactics don’t work quite as well in the higher-stakes environs of Washington.

“New York is extremely intense and competitive, but it is actually a much smaller pond than Washington, where you have many more players with access to many more sources,” the reporters quoted political strategist Howard Wolfson.

...

Sunday: Annie Karni and Alex Isenstadt of Politico publish a piece about how Spicer has been investigating alleged leaks from within his own staff:

"Last week, after Spicer became aware that information had leaked out of a planning meeting with about a dozen of his communications staffers, he reconvened the group in his office to express his frustration over the number of private conversations and meetings that were showing up in unflattering news stories, according to sources in the room.

Upon entering Spicer’s office for what one person briefed on the gathering described as “an emergency meeting,” staffers were told to dump their phones on a table for a “phone check,” to prove they had nothing to hide."

Those details are chilling though not surprising, given what we know about the zeal of President Trump to always be seeking and punishing leakers. Though he seems to love leakers when they’re helping him. In any case, the Karni-Isenstadt story made the rounds today, including on CNN and other outlets.