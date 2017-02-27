NYT: Russia Looks to Exploit White House 'Turbulence,' Analysts Say

NYT reports;

Russia Looks to Exploit White House 'Turbulence,' Analysts Say

MOSCOW — The Kremlin, increasingly convinced that President Trump will not fundamentally change relations with Russia, is instead seeking to bolster its global influence by exploiting what it considers weakness in Washington, according to political advisers, diplomats, journalists and other analysts. Russia has continued to test the United States on the military front, with fighter jets flying close to an American warship in the Black Sea this month and a Russian naval vessel steaming conspicuously in the Atlantic off the coast of Delaware.

"They think he is unstable, that he can be manipulated, that he is authoritarian and a person without a team," Alexei A. Venediktov, the editor in chief of Echo of Moscow, a liberal radio station, said of President Trump. The Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin, has long sought to crack the liberal Western order, both as a competitor and as a champion of an alternative, illiberal model.

To that end, he did what he could to buttress the electoral chances of Mr. Trump, who seemed like a kindred spirit with his harsh denunciations of NATO and the European Union, his endorsement of the British withdrawal from the European Union and his repeated shrugs over Russia's destabilizing Ukraine.

In this context, Mr. Trump's election was an unexpected bonus, but the original giddiness has worn off and Moscow has returned to its tried and true formula of creating turmoil and exploiting the resulting opportunities.

"They are all telling each other that this is great, he created this turbulence inside, as we wanted, and now he is focused on his domestic problems and we have more freedom to maneuver," Mr. Venediktov said. "Let them deal with their own problems.

There, not in Ukraine. There, not in the Middle East. There, not in NATO. This is the state of mind right now." Sergei A. Markov, a leading analyst friendly to the Kremlin, made much the same point. "Right now the Kremlin is looking for ways that Russia can use the chaos in Washington to pursue its own interests," said Mr. Markov, a member of the Civic Chamber, a Kremlin advisory group. "The main hope is that the U.S. will be preoccupied with itself and will stop pressuring Russia."