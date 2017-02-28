Partisan discord tainting probes of Russia, Trump, election

AP reports;

WASHINGTON (AP) — Partisan discord is seeping into House and Senate intelligence committee investigations of the Kremlin's interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether President Donald Trump has ties to Russia.

Both Republicans and Democrats say they can still conduct bipartisan probes, but there are renewed calls for a special prosecutor and revelations that the White House enlisted GOP chairmen of the intelligence committees to push back against news reports suggesting Trump advisers were in contact with Russians.

The issue will likely surface at Tuesday's Senate confirmation hearing for Dan Coats, a former senator from Indiana who is Trump's pick to be the next national intelligence director.

Federal investigators have been looking into possible contacts between Trump advisers and Russia for months, along with Russia's role in political hacking during the campaign. Trump has denied knowing that any of his campaign advisers were in contact with Russians during the campaign. He has also said he has no financial ties or other connections to Russia.