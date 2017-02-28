Trump says his budget will make government 'lean.' It's really a scam. - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

What if I told you that I could save you thousands and thousands of dollars a year, and you don’t even have to cut back on anything important in your life?

What if I promised you that, just by saving a penny a day, your whole life could change for the better? What if I said you could improve your overall finances by working less and spending more? You’d probably think that sounded too good to be true.

You’d probably suspect that I was trying to scam you. You’d be right on both counts. If early reports are accurate, President Trump’s budget blueprint will be trying to run that same scam on the American people.

His budget will pretend that he can achieve huge savings without any pain. He’ll try to focus attention on huge cuts to relatively small programs — cuts that’ll be devastating for the people those programs serve but won’t make a dent in the overall budget picture.

He’ll promise that he can provide public services, fund the benefits on which American families rely and make the critical investments that grow our economy, all with less tax revenue, even as he increases spending on things like a border wall. Just like all scams, this one will sound good on the surface, but it will leave us all worse off in the end.