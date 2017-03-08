A new poll finds Americans don't believe Jeff Sessions on Russia - Vox

Vox reports;

Some bad news for Jeff Sessions: A slight majority of Americans think he lied in his confirmation hearing.

Last week, the attorney general announced he’d recuse himself from any investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election after a Washington Post story revealed he met with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice during the campaign, contradicting earlier testimony in his congressional hearing.

Now, a new poll from Quinnipiac University released Wednesday shows that a majority of voters think Sessions lied under oath, and that he should resign. Fifty-two percent of American voters think Sessions lied under oath in his congressional hearing, according to the poll of 1,323 voters nationwide conducted March 2 to 6, 2017, compared to 40 percent who think he only made an unclear statement without lying.