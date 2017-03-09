A Timeline of Contacts Between Trump and Russia - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

It’s a diplomat’s job to meet people, and Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, seems to be good at it.

Moscow’s longtime representative in Washington is now at the center of an American political firestorm for his meetings with top Trump campaign officials during the course of the 2016 presidential election. It’s not unusual for foreign diplomats to mix with American officials and political operatives—in fact, it’s among their chief responsibilities. But these encounters came amid what the intelligence community has described as an unprecedented Russian cyberwarfare campaign to undermine both Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the American electoral system.

Kislyak’s meetings have already had profound political consequences for the nascent Trump administration. President Trump fired Michael Flynn, his national security adviser, last month for misleading the White House about his contacts with the Russian diplomat during the transition. Two weeks later, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference after reports of his meetings with Kislyak surfaced—meetings that Sessions had not informed the Senate Judiciary Committee about during his confirmation.

To understand who met whom, when they met each other, and the context surrounding their meetings, here’s a timeline of the encounters between Trump associates and Kislyak—the trivial, the not-so-trivial, and more.