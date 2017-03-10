Trump transition knew Flynn might register as foreign agent

AP reports;

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn told President Donald Trump's transition team that Flynn might need to register with the Justice Department as a foreign agent, according to a White House official and a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.

A White House official said Flynn's personal lawyer contacted Trump transition attorneys before the inauguration about the possible filing as he was being considered for appointment as Trump's national security adviser. The official said the transition team was not made aware of the filing's details and Flynn's related business dealings, and advised Flynn's lawyer that it was a personal matter they would need to handle. The official was not authorized to discuss private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Among those told of Flynn's lobbying work that may have benefited the government of Turkey was Don McGahn, Trump's campaign lawyer who served in the transition and later became White House counsel, said the person, who was not authorized to describe confidential conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House has been unclear about when it was told of Flynn's lobbying.