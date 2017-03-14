White House: Trump 'confident' DOJ will produce wiretapping evidence | TheHill

The Hill reports;

President Trump is “extremely confident” that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will produce evidence that former President Obama wiretapped him last year, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday.

“I think he’s extremely confident,” Spicer said in response to a question about the accusation, adding that Trump believed the evidence would “vindicate him.”

“I think there’s significant reporting about surveillance techniques that existed throughout the 2016 election,” Spicer said at the daily White House briefing.