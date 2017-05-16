Republicans want to hear from Comey over Trump memo - Axios

Axios reports;

Republicans weigh in on the NYT report that Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn, who resigned as National Security Advisor over contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak:

Rep. Jason Chaffetz: "If the [Comey] memo exists, I need to see it and I need to see it right away."

Speaker Paul Ryan: "We need to have all the facts, & it is appropriate for Oversight Committee to request this memo."

Sen. John McCain said at a dinner that Trump scandals have reached a "Watergate size and scale." When first asked he said, "I need to read the full story before I can comment on that…I gotta know what the WH response is."

Sen. Lindsey Graham: When asked if he has invited Comey to testify, he turned to cameras and said "I just did." He added, "he's got to come in and tell us why…We're not going to try somebody on a piece of paper." Graham also said he would consider a special prosecutor if Comey's account was true.

Sen Marco Rubio: "Certainly it's less than ideal, but it is what it is."

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers wants to see Comey testify.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo: "If recent allegations are true, they mark the beginning of a new and very sad chapter of scandal and controversy in our country." He added "I think you'll see more [calls for select committee] soon."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: "These serious allegations effect our nat'l security & they carry very real consequences. It's time for Comey to testify before Congress."

Rep. Peter King said "The reason I doubt this as it's being reported is, Director Comey would have had an obligation to immediately bring that to someone's attention…it would have been a crime, the way it's being reported if the president said, 'you have to stop this investigation,' that's interfering with an investigation."

Rep. Mark Sanford said we're past the point of "troubling," adding "It would be more than deeply troubling."

Rep. Darrell Issa: "I just asked @DarrellIssa abt the Comey news and he flicked me off -- literally gave me the middle finger -- and kept walking. Said nothing"