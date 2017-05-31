Newsvine

The Russians waste no time capitalizing on Trump's Paris climate retreat

View Original Article: Sputnik
Wed May 31, 2017
Sputnik reports;

Trump Reportedly Decides to Exit From Paris Climate Deal Despite EU's Objections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Axios portal citing two sources with direct knowledge of the decision, details on the issue will be elaborated by a small team which is to include Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt.

 

This team will decide on either fully withdrawing from the deal, which may take three years, or exiting the UN climate change treaty. The latter, according to the media outlet, would be faster but more extreme.

If confirmed, Trump's decision would continue his administration's attempts to reduce former US President Barack Obama's legacy to nothing following the moves to withdraw from the TPP free trade deal, as well as to review several environmental initiatives of the previous administration.

Later in the day, Trump wrote on Twitter "I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days."

Full story in article.

