Factbox: Could Trump use executive privilege to block Comey testimony?| Reuters

Reuters reports;

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey will testify on June 8 before a congressional committee investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Comey is expected to tell the Senate Intelligence Committee that President Donald Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia. Trump fired Comey on May 9.

Legal experts say that Trump could invoke a doctrine called executive privilege to try to stop Comey from testifying. But such a maneuver would draw a backlash and could be challenged in court, they said.

The following describes how executive privilege works and why it could backfire on Trump if he invokes it.

Full story in article.

