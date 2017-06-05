DOJ charges alleged media leaker under Espionage Act - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The Trump administration on Monday brought its first case under the Espionage Act, charging an intelligence agency contractor with leaking a classified document to a news outlet.

The leaked document described in the charges appears to match a top-secret National Security Agency analysis published Monday afternoon by The Intercept, detailing Russian efforts to tamper with U.S. election systems.

The NSA report describes how Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, cracked into a U.S. voting database software supplier and then used the information it pilfered to craft fake emails laden with malware that were sent to more than 100 local election officials, according to The Intercept's story. The GRU is the same agency that U.S. intelligence officials previously linked to the theft and release of massive troves of internal emails from the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Several news outlets, including CBS News and Reuters, said they have independently confirmed the NSA document's authenticity.

The NSA report is dated May 5, 2017, nearly matching the intelligence agency report described in the Justice Department's criminal complaint against the intelligence agency contractor, 25-year-old Reality Leigh Winner. The government said the pilfered report was "published on or about May 5, 2017."

Media outlets also reported Monday afternoon that Winner was The Intercept's source. The Intercept itself said it had "no knowledge of the identity of the source."