The guide to Trump's doghouse - Axios

Axios reports;

President Trump's close advisors have been falling in and out of favor, even Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who reportedly offered to resign after tensions over his decision to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia probe.

Here are the highlights of a Trump White House perpetually on the verge of an overhaul, and who has fallen out of grace along the way:

Why the reshuffling might not be happening: As Axios' Mike Allen writes, "A hot theory is that Trump can't clean house because those inside know too much to be let go, and outsiders (beyond old campaign hands) can't be trusted with what they'd learn."