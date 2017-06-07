Esquire reports;

Stephen Colbert Spotted Vladimir Putin Using Donald Trump's Tactics

With the news this week that Russia reportedly tried to directly hack our election rather than just influence it, there's now little doubt about what Vladimir Putin's merry band of pranksters were up to last summer and fall. This is something of a PR problem, even for someone like Mr. Putin, who joined Megyn Kelly's new show to try to do some damage control. Or, you know, to troll us. As Stephen Colbert noted last night, Putin used some now-familiar tactics to try to sow doubt about the extent of Russian meddling:

Yes, Putin did just reference conspiracies about the JFK assassination to suggest U.S. intelligence officials hacked our election system themselves, all in order to blame it on Russia. This did not get by Colbert unnoticed.

"Nice try, Vlad. But I will not stand by while you try to confuse the American people with bullshit conspiracy theories. That is Donald Trump's job."

Our president, of course, has his own theories about Kennedy's demise. (It involves Ted Cruz's father. It's a long story.) He also has his own theory about how he could have lost the popular vote by nearly three million. (It involves baseless claims of voter fraud that have already been used to conjure up a "commission" led by one of the country's premier voter suppression advocates that will, almost inevitably, lead to more voter suppression.) We have enough of this crap to deal with already, Vlad.