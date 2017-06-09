AP Analysis: Trump's credibility is Comey's primary target

As Trump's lawyer prepares to file complaint, recall the president was first to reveal information from his private conversations with Comey

AP: 10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is planning to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey for details he revealed during his congressional testimony.Trump’s legal team will file a complaint early next week with the Justice Department’s inspector general. The complaint will take issue with Comey’s revelation that he asked a friend to pass along to a reporter notes he took of his private conversations with the president.That’s according to a person close to the legal team who agreed to speak ahead of the filing on condition that the person’s name is not used.The team is also expected to file a submission with the Senate Judiciary Committee.Trump has a long history of threatening to file complaints and lawsuits and not following through

AP reports;

Analysis: Trump’s credibility is Comey’s primary target

WASHINGTON (AP) — For three hours, former FBI Director James Comey leveled an unrelenting attack on the credibility of the president of the United States.

The White House’s statements were “lies, plain and simple.” Comey took notes on their conversations because he worried the president “might lie” later. After a while, he said, he so distrusted the man running the country that he did not want to be left alone with him.

It was a riveting, televised portrait of President Donald Trump, one unrivaled in recent memory for its potential to undermine a presidency. Comey’s message, delivered in meticulous detail, amounted to a challenge to lawmakers, the public and the special counsel now investigating possible links between Trump’s campaign and Russia: Whose account do you believe — the nation’s former top law enforcement official testifying under oath or a president with a record of skirting the truth on issues big and small?

The answer to that question ultimately may not impact the outcome of the FBI and congressional Russia probes, and it may not move Republican lawmakers any closer to a dramatic break from their party leader. But it could leave the president in a perilously weak political position not yet five months into his term.

“A president cannot communicate effectively if their trust tank is full of holes and credibility has leaked out all over the political landscape,” said Matthew Dowd, who served as chief strategist for President George W. Bush’s re-election campaign.

A Gallup poll conducted in April found that just 36 percent of Americans found Trump “honest and trustworthy” — down from 42 percent in February.

The White House and the president’s personal lawyer vigorously vouched for Trump’s integrity, saying he did not try to get the FBI to end the Michael Flynn investigation and also did not seek a loyalty pledge from Comey. Both were quick to note that Comey validated one Trump claim: that Comey had told him three times that he was not personally the target of the investigation.