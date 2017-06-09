Putin wanted to upend the US political system. Comey's testimony shows he succeeded. - Vox

Vox reports;

Comey says Russia has “tried to shape the way we think, we vote, we act.”

Republicans and Democrats are already fighting over whether Thursday’s historic hearing with ousted FBI Director James Comey was a bad day for President Donald Trump (because Comey directly accused him of lying) or a good one (because Comey repeatedly conceded that Trump wasn’t personally under investigation).

But there was one undisputed winner from the hearing, even if his name was never explicitly mentioned: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Comey, echoing other top US intelligence and law enforcement officials, repeatedly stressed that Moscow had systematically interfered in the 2016 elections with an eye toward shaking Americans’ confidence in the integrity of their own democratic system and weakening Washington’s standing on the world stage.

The fact that Thursday’s hearing was even held — with the surreal spectacle of Comey openly attacking the integrity and honesty of a sitting US president — shows that Putin succeeded beyond his wildest dreams.

It’s worth stepping back from the hearing itself and the narrow, though hugely important, question of whether Trump obstructed justice when he told Comey to end the FBI’s probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The question of whether Trump broke the law, or committed impeachable offenses, will be endlessly debated in the days, weeks, and months to come.

But it’s important not to lose sight of how much Russia has already achieved, with the scandal over its possible dealings with the Trump campaign paralyzing the White House, throwing the entire US political system into chaos, and preventing Washington from being able to focus on pressing international issues like the crisis in North Korea and the brutal civil war in Syria, let alone domestic issues like health care and tax reform.

To get a taste of just how much Russia’s success worries Comey, watch the exchange the ousted FBI chief had with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia that began with a question about whether Trump had ever asked Comey about Russia’s broader meddling in the election: