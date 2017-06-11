D.C. and Maryland to sue President Trump, alleging breach of constitutional oath - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland say they will sue President Trump on Monday, alleging that he has violated anticorruption clauses in the Constitution by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House.

The lawsuit, the first of its kind brought by government entities, centers on the fact that Trump chose to retain ownership of his company when he became president. Trump said in January that he was shifting his business assets into a trust managed by his sons to eliminate potential conflicts of interests.

But D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) say Trump has broken many promises to keep separate his public duties and private business interests, including receiving regular updates about his company’s financial health.