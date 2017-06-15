Hill GOP stunned, disappointed Trump called their bill "mean" - Axios

Axios reports;

President Trump's private comment earlier this week that the House healthcare bill was "mean" is having a lingering, and potentially devastating, effect on his credibility among House Republicans. Members are still talking about Trump's comment, and their frustration that he'd throw them under the bus is likely to damage his ability to negotiate on major items like infrastructure and tax reform.

In the House Ways & Means Committee markup today, there was discussion among a couple of Dems and Republican members, with a Democrat saying: