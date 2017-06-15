Trump's Russia problems got a whole lot worse in the past 24 hours - Vox

Vox reports;

No matter what President Donald Trump seems to do — or how angry he seems to get — the Russia investigation just won’t go away. That became even more apparent over the past 24 hours, when news reports showed matters are only getting worse for the commander in chief.

That’s because the Washington Post reported Wednesday night that special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of all-stars are expanding their Russia probe and now directly investigating whether Trump was trying to obstruct justice when he fired former FBI Director James Comey.

In addition, the New York Times reported yesterday that the investigation is looking into whether Trump associates laundered money they’d received from Russia, presumably as part of a payoff for colluding with Moscow during the campaign. If Trumpworld had been in cahoots with the Kremlin, any likely payments would be done in a secretive, hidden manner.

And to top it all off, there’s a National Security Agency memo detailing a conversation in which Trump said he still doesn’t accept that Russia tried to influence the 2016 election — even though the US intelligence and law enforcement communities unanimously believe it did.

So it wasn’t Trump’s best 24 hours. In case you missed these developments — especially because of yesterday’s attack on Republican lawmakers and staffers in Northern Virginia — don’t worry. We’ve got you covered so you can get caught up.