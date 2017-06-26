Trump says Obama 'colluded' on Russia, without giving evidence| Reuters

Reuters reports;

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that investigators apologize for looking into Russian interference and possible collusion with his 2016 election campaign, accusing predecessor President Barack Obama of having "colluded or obstructed," but he did not provide evidence.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller, along with several congressional committees, are investigating allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia used cyber attacks and fake media stories to help Republican Trump against his Democratic Party opponent, Hillary Clinton.

"The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win... and did not want to 'rock the boat.' He didn't 'choke,' he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good," he wrote on Twitter.

Russia has denied meddling in the election and Trump has repeatedly called the investigations a witch hunt.