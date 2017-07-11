The Daily Beast reports;

Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian Connection Has Ties to Former Kremlin Spies

The Russian lawyer who peddled dirt on Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump Jr. has ties to former Russian military and intelligence officials, a key congressional committee will hear in testimony next week.

William Browder, an American financier who has investigated Russian corruption for more than a decade, will brief the Senate Judiciary Committee at a hearing next week on the lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya's ties to the Russian government—including to former top members of the GRU and the FSB, two of the Kremlin's main intelligence agencies. Those ties were spelled out in documents that Browder shared with the committee and provided to The Daily Beast this week.

"Veselnitskaya may have had her own agenda in requesting a meeting with Trump," according Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, a former CIA officer who led the agency's European directorate of operations. "But Russian intelligence practice is to co-opt such a person by arming them with secret intelligence information and tasking them to pass it to Trump's people and get their reaction."

"The key point is that essentially no Russian citizen or lawyer has compromising material on Hillary Clinton which has not been supplied to them from Russian intelligence," Mowatt-Larssen wrote on Tuesday. "The simple assertion that she had such information is tantamount to declaring that Veselnitskaya was acting as agent of Russian government in this particular role."

Five days after Veselnitskaya met with Trump Jr. and other senior members of the Trump campaign, the Democratic National Committee revealed that its email servers had been hacked. The culprits, U.S. intelligence would later announce publicly, were Russian hackers working on behalf of the country's military intelligence agency, the GRU, and its Federal Security Service, or FSB.