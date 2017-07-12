Republicans Explain Trump Email: Democrats Did It Too!

The republican counterattack - as predicted by Rachel Maddow (TRMS) Tuesday night.

Newsweek reports;

But the Democrats did it too! It’s a refrain frequently deployed by supporters of President Donald Trump, whether to defend his treatment of the press or his relationship with Russia. The comparisons—to President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in particular—are often inaccurate, but they serve to remind Trump’s base that he will never get fair treatment from the liberal media and its enablers in the so-called deep state.

Now, Trump’s supporters are using that line of argumentation to explain Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was said to have damaging information on the Clinton campaign. While that meeting would seem to only deepen suspicions of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, including possibly hackers on its payroll, right-wing media outlets have been feverishly pointing to a story about a Democratic operative who met in the spring of 2016 with Ukrainian government officials during the campaign.

They are doing so at the direction of the White House.