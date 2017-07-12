Exclusive: Video shows Trump with associates tied to email controversy - CNNPolitics.com

CNN reports;

Washington (CNN)Video obtained exclusively by CNN offers a new look inside the web of relationships now at the center of allegations of collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

The video shows the future President Donald Trump attending a dinner with an Azerbaijani-Russian family who became Trump's business partners in Las Vegas in June 2013. It also shows their publicist, Rob Goldstone, who would later send Donald Trump Jr. the emails that have brought the eldest Trump son to the center of the controversy over possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Goldstone, who is also seen in the video talking with Trump, claimed in the 2016 emails that damaging information against Hillary Clinton surfaced after a meeting between someone Goldstone described as "the Crown prosecutor of Russia" and Aras Agalarov, an Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Goldstone then offered to set up a call between the younger Trump and Emin Agalarov, the billionaire's son and a pop star Goldstone represents, to discuss the information.

The video, obtained by CNN in the wake of the email disclosures, offers fresh insights into the warm relationship between Trump and the Agalarovs, which has been widely reported because Aras Agalarov and Emin Agalarov inked a multi-million dollar deal with Trump to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013.

The video was shot on June 15, 2013 in Las Vegas on the eve of the Miss USA pageant where Trump would officially announce the deal to bring the Miss Universe contest to Moscow. The footage, a series of clips from the eve of the Miss USA pageant, documents more than three minutes of interactions between Trump, the Agalarovs and Goldstone.