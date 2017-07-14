Russian-American lobbyist: I just strolled into Trump Jr. meeting

Yahoo News reports;

WASHINGTON — The Russian-American lobbyist who attended a controversial June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. said he was there by chance, as a result of a last-minute invite, and that he strolled into Trump Tower without anybody asking for proof of who he was.

“No one asked us for IDs,” Rinat Akhmetshin told Yahoo News in a brief telephone interview Friday. “We literally walked in” without any security check.

Akhmetshin’s presence at the meeting, first reported by NBC News, raised new questions about the credibility of multiple White House statements about the meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer that was also attended by Paul Manafort, then Trump’s campaign chief, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

It has also raised new questions about the purpose of the meeting given that Akhmetshin, who once served in the Soviet military, has long been suspected of Russian intelligence ties — allegations that he has persistently denied.

As Akhmetshin related to Yahoo News from the French seaside town of Biarritz, where he said he was surfing with his daughter, he happened to be having lunch in June 2016 with Natalia Veselnitskaya — the Russian lawyer with whom he had partnered in lobbying against the Magnitsky Act, a law passed by Congress and bitterly opposed by the Russian government, to impose sanctions on human rights abusers in Russia and other countries.