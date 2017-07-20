Newsvine

Exclusive: Cecil the Lion's son Xanda killed by trophy hunter

The Telegraph;

One of Cecil the Lion’s cubs has been shot dead by a big game trophy hunter in Zimbabwe, just two years after his father was killed in similar circumstances.

The six-year-old lion named Xanda, who was in his prime, was killed just outside the Hwange National Park in north west Zimbabwe, not far from where Cecil was killed in 2015.

His death was discovered because Xanda was wearing an an electronic collar, fitted by researchers monitoring his movements in the area.

Full story in article.

