Koch network prepares pivot to tax reform - POLITICO

Politico reports;

A political group backed by Charles and David Koch will soon kick off a multi-million dollar campaign in support of overhauling the tax code that is poised to become the Koch network’s closest collaboration with the White House.

The Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity will launch its new tax reform efforts on Aug. 2 at the Newseum, according to an invitation reviewed by POLITICO. The event will feature House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, an ally of the Koch network who has been vocal on tax reform. AFP will offer buses to Washington to supporters from surrounding states to attend, and the group plans to host at least three dozen more events in the coming weeks in areas where it has an active presence.

Though the Koch network was often at odds with President Donald Trump during the 2016 election, AFP sees areas for agreement with the White House on tax reform. The group has been in frequent contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — whose chief of staff Eli Miller is a former AFP employee — and it praised Trump’s initial tax plan earlier this year.

“We’re hoping to help them pass what we think is this real transformational reform,” AFP COO Sean Lansing said in an interview. “As long as they stick to the plan they outlined earlier this year and remain committed to not including a BAT, we’re going to be very supportive of that plan.”