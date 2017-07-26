President Trump bans transgender people from serving in U.S. military

USAT reports;

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. military will not accept transgender troops into its ranks or allow them to serve in any capacity, reversing a policy that began under the Obama administration.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump said that, after consulting "with my generals and military experts," the U.S. government "will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

The U.S. military, he said, "must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

It’s unclear how the announcement will affect the estimated 6,000 transgender troops who are already in the military. Under the policy announced in July 2016, those troops were allowed to serve openly. Prior to that the military discharged them for medical reasons.

It's also unclear whether a series of tweets constitute a presidential directive, and whether Trump must sign documents to make the new policy effective.

The decision immediately drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers and civil rights advocates."

The president is sanctioning discrimination," said Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., speaking on MSNBC.

On Twitter, Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said, "this Trump anti-LGBT move is an affront to human dignity and military success. A real twofer."