All Things Must Pass... but

July 29th, 2017

By; Ken McCafferty; Kenm77

We were all shocked by the sudden announcement that Newsvine was ending on October 1st, but to the best of my knowledge there has been no formal statement from NBC/Comcast nor any official details provided, this seems very unusual for a corporate giant to act so informally regarding the end-of-life planning of a major social media platform... there are always formal corporate guidelines for proper handling of such things.

But the only notification received was this brief message;

Newsvine.com shutting down October 1, 2017

After a successful run, Newsvine.com will be shutting down on October 1st, 2017. We thank all of our users for their dedication and commitment to driving a purely community news experience. We have added some buttons on the "Edit Content" page where you can download all of your content (articles and seeds) as rss (for easy ingest into another blog platform) or csv. We realize that this amounts to over a decade of work for some, so we hope you take it with you! We will leave the photos you have uploaded on our servers for another 12 months, but we recommend you copy those, as eventually this service will be terminated. Your account will be preserved for usage on today.com, nbcnews.com, and msnbc.com.

Making the shutting down of Newsvine - a huge distributed NBC/msnbc social media application with thousands of users, feeds and links - seem like a trivial affair. I have never seen such a reckless announcement from a major corporation regarding the responsible retiring of so highly visible an application - corporate executives are held responsible for the impact of such unexpected events on investors.

Normally such a decision is made by the executive board and issued as a detailed directive, which is reviewed by corporate attorneys before being passed on to a designated senior executive for implementation via approved process - inclusive of project coordinators, PR creation of official statements and a formal IT end-of-life plan, sometimes called a 'sunset' plan. All of which is designed to mitigate risk for the business and customers, while meeting corporate investor responsibilities.

But apparently none of these important procedures were followed by NBC/Comcast with respect to the retirement of Newsvine, only the brief message above sent in early morning hours by someone named 'mark'... why?

Comcast was a founding member of ALEC, the conservative privatization group… Trump WH communication with the Exec Board is certainly possible and Newsvine is a primary Democrat/LW/Progressive social media platform, plus it is used for Trump-Russia media coordination and related Hard News. Obviously Newsvine is an attractive Trump WH target for functional elimination and it’s demise will make for great Bannon alt-right propaganda.

Comcast execs are now making it happen, but was Trump-Bannon influence a core cause? Are there NBC/Comcast execs under kompromat by the Russian mafia who assisted in this hastily announced plan to benefit Trump and give him another "failing fake news" narrative while crippling democratic/progressive information coordination?

I strongly believe that this Newsvine end-of-life fiasco qualifies for serious investigation to determine just how and why it occurred - this seems less like a formal corporate action and more like the familiar reckless Trump WH events seen regularly. If the Trump WH and Russian operatives are potentially involved, as I believe - team Mueller and the FBI should also be notified...

We may be able to turn this Newsvine defeat into a compelling story of real-time Trump-Russia influence - and possibly even a viable class action suit for adversely affected Newsvine admins (for example).