Cory Booker Introduces Marijuana Justice Act to Deschedule Marijuana

Esquire
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 11:31 AM

Senator Cory Booker is introducing a bill to remove marijuana from the list of controlled substances today, effectively legalizing it at the federal level, Refinery29 reports. Marijuana is currently a Schedule I drug, right alongside heroin, peyote, and Quaaludes. The bill, called the Marijuana Justice Act, would hand power to the states to legalize or not. So far, 29 states plus D.C. have passed laws legalizing marijuana in some form; seven states plus D.C. have legalized recreational weed.

The bill's goal is criminal justice reform. It outlines federal incentives for states to legalize marijuana as a means to cut down on weed-related incarceration among low income and minority communities, especially black Americans. It will provide a clean slate by expunging marijuana-related offenses at the federal level, and it will redirect funds to communities negatively impacted by the disastrous War on Drugs.

