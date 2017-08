Fox21CO reports;

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — You may remember earlier this year we followed a volunteer group down to the United States-Mexico border as they patrolled.

They’re part of the Colorado Rapid Response Team, a group within the III% United Patriots, a national organization that believes in what they call “strict adherence to the Declaration of Independence and fundamental rights.”

We caught up with them for their third annual training event on Saturday, July 29.