Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 987 Seeds: 6182 Comments: 16729 Since: Oct 2013

State media: North Korea considering strike on Guam - Axios

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 3:45 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Axios reports;

North Korean state media reports that the country is considering firing missiles at the island of Guam, per Reuters. Guam is a U.S. territory in the Western Pacific with a population of about 160,000, and home to three U.S. military bases.

North Korea's military spokesman reportedly said Pyongyang would conduct a pre-emptive operation if there are signs of U.S. provocation.

The news broke just hours after President Trump warned of "fire and fury" if North Korea made any further threats. Earlier today, The Washington Post reported that U.S. intelligence has concluded North Korea has missile-ready nuclear weapons.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor