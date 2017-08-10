Newsvine

Feds sought cooperation from Manafort's son-in-law - POLITICO

Seeded by Kenm77
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 9:08 AM
Politico reports;

The former Trump campaign chairman is the focus of inquiries into his business dealings as well as Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Federal investigators sought cooperation from Paul Manafort’s son-in-law in an effort to increase pressure on President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, according to three people familiar with the probe.

Investigators approached Jeffrey Yohai, who has partnered in business deals with Manafort, earlier this summer, setting off “real waves” in Manafort’s orbit, one of these people said. Another of these people said investigators are trying to get “into Manafort’s head.”

Manafort, who is a focus of the broad federal and congressional investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, is also under investigation for his business and real estate transactions, including some that involve Yohai.

Full story in article.

