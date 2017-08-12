Car plows into crowd at alt-right rally - Axios

Newsvine

Car plows into crowd at alt-right rally

Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017
Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 12:00 PM
Axios reports;

Information is still being released. Various photos from the scene posted online showed numerous protestors bloodied and being carried away on stretchers. It's unclear how many were injured from the car attack, but NYT reported several protestors and one UVA police officer have been injured throughout the day's protest. Various arrests have taken place as well, including Richard Spencer.

For updates from the scene, follow photojournalist Alejandro Alvarez for images and videos, the official Twitter Moments collection, and Virginia State Police.

A car plowed through a crowd of counter protestors at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this afternoon, multiple videos from the scene show.

@brennanmgilmore: Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors.

 

