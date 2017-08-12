Car plows into crowd at alt-right rally - Axios

Axios reports;

Information is still being released. Various photos from the scene posted online showed numerous protestors bloodied and being carried away on stretchers. It's unclear how many were injured from the car attack, but NYT reported several protestors and one UVA police officer have been injured throughout the day's protest. Various arrests have taken place as well, including Richard Spencer.

