President Trump Calls Democrats and the Media His 'Enemies' in New Campaign Ad

TIME reports;

A new ad from President Donald Trump's campaign that decries Democrats, the media and career politicians as his "opponents" and "enemies" — and some are criticizing it for what they say is tone-deaf timing.

The targeted ad ran just a day after the president called for unity following what he said was violence and bigotry "on many sides" when a deadly white supremacist rally broke out in Charlottesville, Va., over the removal of a Confederate monument.

The ad accuses Democrats and the media of "standing in the way" of Trump's policies, which are portrayed as widely supported Americans. But while Trump has maintained much of his base support, he has also had consistently low approval rating throughout his presidency. Last week, his approval rating hit 37%, according to Gallup.

The ad specifically points to achievements like job creation, military power and a record-high Dow industrial average.

However, some people on social media have questioned the timing of such an ad that uses stronger language against Democrats and the media than Trump used against white supremacists and neo-Nazis on Saturday.