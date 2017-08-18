Bannon returns to Breitbart News as executive chairman - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Friday returned to Breitbart News as executive chairman, the conservative news site announced.

“The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today,” said Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow. “Breitbart gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda.”

Bannon, who previously ran the populist news site before joining President Donald Trump's campaign, left his West Wing post earlier on Friday.