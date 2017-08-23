Trump signals Arpaio pardon coming - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Wiping out the former sheriff's contempt-of-court conviction could fuel the president's heated feud with federal judges.

President Donald Trump hinted during a speech in Arizona on Tuesday that he plans to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio over his federal contempt-of-court conviction, but the president said he wouldn't take such an action immediately in order to avoid "controversy."

Trump, speaking at a rally in Phoenix, suggested that relief was on the way for the 85-year-old ex-lawman known for his tough treatment of illegal immigrants.

"I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine. Okay?" Trump told the crowd. "But I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy. Is that okay? All right? But Sheriff Joe can feel good."

A federal judge convicted Arpaio of contempt of court last month for defying another federal judge's order mandating that Arpaio's deputies stop profiling Latinos for arrest and detention.

Any move by the president to pardon Arpaio could anger Hispanics. A pardon on a contempt charge could also further damage Trump's already frayed relationship with federal judges.

During the rally Tuesday, Trump raised doubts about the fairness of Arpaio's conviction,