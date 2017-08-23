Newsvine

Donald Trump could launch a nuclear attack in 4 minutes - CNNPolitics

CNN reports;

(CNN)Following President Donald Trump's speech in Arizona on Tuesday, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on CNN voiced concerns about Trump's mental stability, particularly in relation to his access to the US nuclear arsenal. "The whole system is built to ensure rapid response if necessary," Clapper said. "So there's very little in the way of controls over exercising a nuclear option, which is pretty damn scary."

Wondering whether Clapper was exaggerating (or not), I reached out to an expert: Garrett Graff. Graff, a CNN contributor, is the author of "Raven Rock: The Inside Story of the US Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself -- While the Rest of Us Die." Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Full story in article.

