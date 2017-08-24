Trump blames GOP leaders for making a "mess" out of the debt ceiling - Vox

Vox reports;

President Donald Trump called out GOP congressional leaders for bucking his guidance on the raising the debt ceiling Thursday, blaming them for creating a “mess” over what should have been “easy” legislative maintenance.

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that he had requested Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan tie the debt ceiling legislation to the Veterans Affairs bill, which the president signed into law on Wednesday. They didn’t — and now Trump is mad.

Congress has an end-of-September deadline to raise the debt ceiling, or the United States will fail to make all the payments it is legally required to make, and put the federal bond market into a tailspin.

Trump tweets:

"I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval."

"...didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!"