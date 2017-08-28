Republican floats measure to kill Mueller probe after 6 months - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is pushing an amendment to severely curtail special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

DeSantis has put forward a provision that would halt funding for Mueller’s probe six months after the amendment’s passage. It also would prohibit Mueller from investigating matters that occurred before June 2015, when Trump launched his presidential campaign.

The amendment is one of hundreds filed to a government spending package the House is expected to consider when it returns next week from the August recess. The provision is not guaranteed a vote on the House floor; the House Rules Committee has wide leeway to discard amendments it considers out of order.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several House Democrats are pushing amendments to protect the Mueller probe.

Rep. Ann Kuster of New Hampshire is pushing an amendment to boost funding for the investigation by 10 percent.

And Rep. Nita Lowey of New York, ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, proposed a measure to prohibit the Justice Department from obstructing Mueller’s work.