Trump rolled back federal standards to flood-proof infrastructure projects a few weeks before Harvey hit - Vox

Vox reports;

The Obama-era rule was popular with both environmentalists and conservatives.

Since 2015, infrastructure projects paid for by federal dollars have had to plan ahead for floods and water damage. But when Houston and surrounding towns start to rebuild after floodwaters recede from Tropical Storm Harvey, they won’t be required to plan ahead for the next big storm.

That’s because on August 15, President Trump rolled back the Federal Flood Risk Mitigation Standard, an Obama-era regulation. The 2015 directive, which never fully went into effect, required public infrastructure projects that received taxpayer dollars to do more planning for floods, including elevating their structures to avoid future water damage and alleviate the burden on taxpayers.

Trump characterized his move as repealing an onerous government regulation and streamlining the infrastructure approval process. But he was criticized by both environmental groups and conservatives, who said it made sense to try to protect federal investments.

“Now that the White House has rescinded these standards, federal agencies are once again free to spend taxpayer dollars on projects at significant risk of flooding,” wrote Eli Lehrer of R Street, a think tank that works on climate and energy issues from a free market perspective. “In the aftermath of future floods, the federal government will continue to pay billions to rebuild these projects in the same vulnerable place and in the same vulnerable ways.”

These concerns were underlined when Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast this weekend as a Category 4 storm and continued to linger over Houston and surrounding areas, dumping 15 trillion gallons of rain on the state. Much of the city’s key infrastructure, including roads and bridges, is currently under water, with heavy rain in the forecast for much of the rest of the week.