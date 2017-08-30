Televangelist: Christians will start a civil war if Trump is impeached

The Hill reports;

Televangelist Jim Bakker: Christians will start a civil war if Trump is impeached

Televangelist Jim Bakker is predicting that Christians would begin a second civil war in the U.S. if President Trump were impeached.

"If it happens, there will be a civil war in the United States of America. The Christians will finally come out of the shadows, because we are going to be shut up permanently if we're not careful," he said on "The Jim Bakker Show" in a clip highlighted by Right Wing Watch.

He also warned that Christians are in danger of losing their voice in American society.

"God says faith without works is dead. We have to do things, God has been standing with me, and I don't know about you, it's time for preachers like you, you've been doing it, to stand up and shout out," Bakker told a pastor on the show.

Several House Democrats have signed on to a bill to impeach Trump.

Bakker served nearly five years in prison for fraud and conspiracy connected to his original television program, "The PTL Club." The former "prosperity gospel" preacher resigned from the ministry in 1987 after he was accused of rape by Jessica Hahn.