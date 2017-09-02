Report: 'Anti-protester' bills gain traction in state legislatures

USAT reports;

WASHINGTON — Republican legislators in 20 U.S. statehouses have proposed — and six legislatures approved — new restrictions on the right to assemble and protest so far this year, according to a new report by the Democrat-aligned State Innovation Exchange.

“These bills would create a new set of crimes, significantly harsher penalties, and costly fines that could apply broadly to anyone — whether they are supporters of the president, members of the Tea Party, or just concerned parents speaking out at a school board meeting,” according to an advance copy of the report. SiX works to advance progressive policies at the state level and calls the wave of bills a “new and disturbing trend.”

“Given this passage rate, there is every reason to think we will see more of these efforts in 2018,” said the report.

Among the states approving what SiX calls “anti-protester” legislation were Arkansas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Georgia and South Dakota. Arkansas, for instance, has passed a new “anti-loitering” bill that makes it an offense if a person “lingers, remains or prowls in a public place or the premises of another without apparent reason and under circumstances that warrant alarm or concern for the safety of persons or property in the vicinity.”

In Oklahoma, where there have been protests against major oil and gas pipelines, "trespassing on property containing a critical infrastructure facility without permission" can now be a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months imprisonment. If the damage is "willful," punishment increases to up to 10 years in jail.

The legislation comes amid rising tensions over civil liberties across the U.S., including police shootings of black men, white supremacist rallies planned in several cities and numerous other demonstrations against President Trump's policies, as well as clashes between police and so-called "anti-facist" or "antifa" protesters. While critics say the efforts mark a dangerous trend threatening to silence dissent, supporters say demonstrations that disrupt or damage public infrastructure and risk public safety go too far.